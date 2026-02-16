Sartorius Releases Annual Report For 2025
SARTORIUS AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
Sartorius releases Annual Report for 2025
The life science group Sartorius today released its Annual Report for 2025. The document is available at the following link:
Financial calendar
March 26,2026 | Annual General Meeting
April 23,2026 | Publication of the first quarter results for January to March 2026
July 23,2026 | Publication of half-year results for January to June 2026
October 22,2026 | Publication of nine-month results for January to September 2026
A profile of Sartorius
Sartorius is a leading international partner to the biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing industries. The Lab Products & Services Division focuses on innovative laboratory instruments and consumables for research and quality assurance laboratories in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutions. The Bioprocess Solutions Division supports customers with a broad product portfolio focused on single-use solutions for the safer, faster, and more sustainable production of biotech drugs, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. With around 60 production and sales locations worldwide, the Göttingen-based company has a strong global presence. Sartorius regularly supplements its portfolio with acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.5 billion euros. More than 14,000 employees serve customers around the globe.
Visit our newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
Verena Sattel
External Communications
+49 551 308 9261
16.02.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SARTORIUS AG
|Otto-Brenner-Straße 20
|37079 Göttingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49.(0)551-308.0
|Fax:
|+49.(0)551-308.3289
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0007165631, DE0007165607
|WKN:
|716563, 716560
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2275076
2275076 16.02.2026 CET/CEST
