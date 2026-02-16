Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): Annual Results

Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2025

16-Feb-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST

Aubagne, France | February 16, 2026

Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading partner of the biopharma industry, today released its Universal Registration Document 2025 including the Annual Financial Report. The document is available at the following link:

Financial calendar

March 24, 2026 | Annual Shareholders' Meeting

April 23, 2026 | Publication of the first quarter results for January to March 2026

July 23, 2026 | Publication of half-year results for January to June 2026

October 22, 2026 | Publication of nine-month results January to September 2026

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3 billion euros, according to preliminary figures. Currently, more than 10,200 employees are working for customers around the globe.



Contact

Verena Sattel

External Communications

+49 551 308 9261

