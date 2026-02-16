Sartorius Stedim Biotech Releases Universal Registration Document 2025
|
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2025
Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading partner of the biopharma industry, today released its Universal Registration Document 2025 including the Annual Financial Report. The document is available at the following link:
Financial calendar
March 24, 2026 | Annual Shareholders' Meeting
April 23, 2026 | Publication of the first quarter results for January to March 2026
July 23, 2026 | Publication of half-year results for January to June 2026
October 22, 2026 | Publication of nine-month results January to September 2026
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3 billion euros, according to preliminary figures. Currently, more than 10,200 employees are working for customers around the globe.
Visit our newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
Verena Sattel
External Communications
+49 551 308 9261
... Attachment
File: Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2025 | Media Release
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Issuer:
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
|Avenue de Jouques
|13781 Aubagne
|France
|Phone:
|+33 44 284 5600
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|FR0013154002
|EQS News ID:
|2275078
|
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment