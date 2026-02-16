Viromed Medical AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Viromed Medical AG: Globally unique preclinical data base – Saarland validation as key step toward first physical lung application

16.02.2026 / 10:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Viromed Medical AG: Globally unique preclinical data base – Saarland validation as key step toward first physical lung application Rellingen, 16 February 2026 – As part of a scientific press conference on 12 February 2026, Prof. Dr. Hortense Slevogt, study director at Hannover Medical School and Head of the Respiratory Department at the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research, presented the current status of the preclinical development of cold plasma therapy (Cold Atmospheric Plasma, CAP) for the treatment of severe infectious lung diseases. The study uses the cold plasma technology of Viromed Medical AG (“Viromed”). Prof. Dr. Slevogt explained that a full disclosure of all data details was deliberately omitted, as publication of the results in a recognized international peer-reviewed journal is imminent. The delay in publication is due to the decision to submit a particularly comprehensive and scientifically high-quality fast-track paper that meets the highest international standards. According to the study management, the basic research conducted over the past 2.5 years on human lung epithelial models has consistently produced positive results. A significant, pathogen-independent reduction of pathogenic germs was demonstrated, while maintaining a clearly defined therapeutic safety window. Histological analyses and examinations showed no safety-relevant tissue damage within this application window. To Viromed's knowledge, there are currently no comparable preclinical study programs worldwide that have investigated a physical cold plasma application directly in pulmonary tissue to this extent. The available data therefore represent, in the company's assessment, an internationally unique scientific foundation for a non-pharmacological treatment of severe lung infections. Based on these data, regulatory consultation meetings have already taken place in which the requirements for a potential application in critically ill intensive care patients were clearly defined – particularly with regard to a structured benefit-risk assessment. The validation study now initiated in the vital lung organ model at Saarland University represents the decisive translational step. With a planned duration of 10 to 12 weeks, the preclinically defined dosing parameters are to be finally confirmed under physiologically realistic conditions. This phase is considered key to transferring the scientifically defined benefit-risk profile into clinical application. The focus is on patients with fulminant lung infections caused by pathogenic germs, in particular ventilator-associated pneumonias (VAP), which continue to show high mortality despite guideline-compliant therapy and in which conventional antibiotic strategies are increasingly losing effectiveness. In addition, Prof. Dr. Slevogt emphasized the considerable preventive potential of the technology. In the future, CAP could help to prevent severe disease courses at an early stage. The study management also sees significant application potential in the context of influenza-associated bacterial/viral secondary infections. Against the backdrop of globally increasing antibiotic resistance, high mortality in severe pneumonias, and limited therapeutic alternatives, CAP, in Viromed's assessment, addresses a significant international unmet need in the intensive care setting. Uwe Perbandt, Member of the Management Board of Viromed Medical AG:“With a globally unique preclinical data base and a clearly defined therapeutic window, we are at a decisive point of translation. The regulatory discussions have defined the framework conditions for an application in critically ill patients. If the validation at Saarland University confirms these parameters, we see a realistic perspective to initiate the next steps toward clinical application in early summer. We are convinced that a physical, non-pharmacological therapy in the field of severe lung infections will attract international attention. In our view, the coming weeks represent the decisive transition from preclinical validation to clinical reality.” About Viromed Medical AG Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.

Contact Viromed E-Mail: ...

Press contact E-mail: ... 16.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Language: English Company: Viromed Medical AG Hauptstraße 105 25462 Rellingen Germany E-mail: ... Internet: align="left" valign="top">ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7 WKN: A40ZVN Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Tradegate BSX EQS News ID: 2276884

End of News EQS News Service 2276884 16.02.2026 CET/CEST