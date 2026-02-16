Eckert & Ziegler And UJF Significantly Increase Production Volume For Actinium-225
Berlin, Germany and Řež, Czech Republic, 16 February 2026. Eckert & Ziegler SE (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) and the Nuclear Physics Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences (Ústav jaderné fyziky,“UJF”) have successfully transitioned their joint Actinium-225 initiative into larger scale manufacturing using the facilities in Řež and Braunschweig.
