Eckert & Ziegler and UJF Significantly Increase Production Volume for Actinium-225

16.02.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Berlin, Germany and Řež, Czech Republic, 16 February 2026. Eckert & Ziegler SE (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) and the Nuclear Physics Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences (Ústav jaderné fyziky,“UJF”) have successfully transitioned their joint Actinium-225 initiative into larger scale manufacturing using the facilities in Řež and Braunschweig.

With the increased production capacity per run, Eckert & Ziegler is one of a limited number of suppliers worldwide to provide clinically relevant quantities of the highly demanded radioisotope. Actinium-225 is widely regarded as one of the most promising alpha-emitting radionuclides for targeted radiopharmaceutical applications, particularly in the treatment of small tumors and micrometastases. However, global development programs have long been constrained by restricted availability and the technical complexity of isotope production.

“The start for the continuous production of high-quality Actinium-225 represents a strategically important milestone for Eckert & Ziegler,” said Dr. Gunnar Mann, Member of the Executive Board and responsible for Operations at Eckert & Ziegler.“By further expanding our production capacity for radionuclides, we are delivering on our promise to improve global supply security and to advance the development of the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics.”

Eckert & Ziegler reliably supplies Gallium-68, Lutetium-177, Yttrium-90, and Actinium-225 to leading pharmaceutical companies and research institutions worldwide. With expertise in radioisotope production as well as global logistics and CDMO services, the company is committed to continuously supporting the development and delivery of innovative radiopharmaceuticals.

About Eckert & Ziegler

Eckert & Ziegler SE, with more than 1,000 employees, is a leading specialist in isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

Contributing to saving lives.

