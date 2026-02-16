Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Eckert & Ziegler And UJF Significantly Increase Production Volume For Actinium-225


2026-02-16 02:07:22
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Eckert & Ziegler SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Eckert & Ziegler and UJF Significantly Increase Production Volume for Actinium-225
16.02.2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, Germany and Řež, Czech Republic, 16 February 2026. Eckert & Ziegler SE (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX) and the Nuclear Physics Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences (Ústav jaderné fyziky,“UJF”) have successfully transitioned their joint Actinium-225 initiative into larger scale manufacturing using the facilities in Řež and Braunschweig.
With the increased production capacity per run, Eckert & Ziegler is one of a limited number of suppliers worldwide to provide clinically relevant quantities of the highly demanded radioisotope. Actinium-225 is widely regarded as one of the most promising alpha-emitting radionuclides for targeted radiopharmaceutical applications, particularly in the treatment of small tumors and micrometastases. However, global development programs have long been constrained by restricted availability and the technical complexity of isotope production.
“The start for the continuous production of high-quality Actinium-225 represents a strategically important milestone for Eckert & Ziegler,” said Dr. Gunnar Mann, Member of the Executive Board and responsible for Operations at Eckert & Ziegler.“By further expanding our production capacity for radionuclides, we are delivering on our promise to improve global supply security and to advance the development of the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics.”
Eckert & Ziegler reliably supplies Gallium-68, Lutetium-177, Yttrium-90, and Actinium-225 to leading pharmaceutical companies and research institutions worldwide. With expertise in radioisotope production as well as global logistics and CDMO services, the company is committed to continuously supporting the development and delivery of innovative radiopharmaceuticals.
About Eckert & Ziegler
Eckert & Ziegler SE, with more than 1,000 employees, is a leading specialist in isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.
Contact
Eckert & Ziegler SE
Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany
Jan Schöpflin, Marketing / Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations
... / ...
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138;

16.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler SE
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-0
Internet:
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX, TecDax,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2276200

End of News EQS News Service

2276200 16.02.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN16022026004691010666ID1110747860



EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search