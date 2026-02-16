Chinese New Year's Eve Anticipation Across The World: Global Traders Fly Back To Yiwu For The Spring Festival
YIWU, China, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Yiwu Media Convergence Center:
Today is the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year. From the East African highlands to the South American Andes, from the South Asian subcontinent to the heart of Eurasia, numerous international traders who live and work in Yiwu may be in their hometowns, but their hearts have already "flown" back to the city they yearn for. Tonight at 8:00 p.m., the 2026 Spring Festival Gala's Yiwu Sub-Venue will be spectacularly staged.
Ugandan Merchant : Standing on the Equator, Proud of Yiwu
Peruvian Merchant : In Lima, but My Heart is in Yiwu
Indian Merchant : Gazing at My " Second Hometown " -the Scenes Feel Like Home
Argentine Merchant : Thinking of Yiwu While on Holiday in Moscow
Voices from Every Continent Converge: The World's Eyes on Yiwu
Tonight, Yiwu people around the globe share this moment together. Stay tuned for the splendor of the Spring Festival Gala!
