Schweizer Electronic AG: Change in the Executive Board

16.02.2026

Schramberg, 16 February 2026 – Mr Thomas Gottwald (Chief Technology Officer) has decided to leave Schweizer Electronic AG prematurely for personal reasons. The Supervisory Board and Mr Gottwald have mutually agreed that Mr Gottwald will step down from the Executive Board with effect from 16 February 2026.

The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr Gottwald for his work and his services to the company and wishes him all the best for the future. The areas for which Mr Gottwald was responsible will now be managed by the members of the Executive Board, Mr Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer (CEO) and Mr Marc Bunz (CFO).

Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany and Jintan, China as well as close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality, energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features.

The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).

Elisabeth Trik

Schweizer Electronic AG

Einsteinstraße 10

78713 Schramberg

Phone: +49 7422 / 512-302

E-mail: ...

