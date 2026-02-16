Schweizer Electronic AG: Change In The Executive Board
|
Schweizer Electronic AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Schweizer Electronic AG: Change in the Executive Board
The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr Gottwald for his work and his services to the company and wishes him all the best for the future. The areas for which Mr Gottwald was responsible will now be managed by the members of the Executive Board, Mr Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer (CEO) and Mr Marc Bunz (CFO).
About SCHWEIZER
The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).
For further information please contact:
16.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schweizer Electronic AG
|Einsteinstraße 10
|78713 Schramberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|07422-512-301
|Fax:
|07422-512-397
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE0005156236
|WKN:
|515623
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2276918
|
2276918 16.02.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment