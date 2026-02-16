Jitendra Singh Calls For Industry-Led Startup Push Over Govt Job Dependence

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday called for a stronger industry-driven startup model, stating that government employment alone cannot meet the aspirations of India's youth.

Addressing the Research–Industry–Startup–Entrepreneurship (RISE) Conclave 2026 at the Chennai Trade Centre, he said,“India has moved from being a late entrant to emerging as a global innovation hub, and urged Tamil Nadu to leverage its strong academic and research base to contribute more significantly to the country's over 2 lakh registered startups.”

RISE Conclave Focuses on Research–Industry Linkages

The two-day conclave in Chennai brings together research institutions, industry leaders, academia and startups to better align laboratory research with market needs and grassroots enterprise.

The event saw participation from senior scientists of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). It also included the virtual inauguration of a Centre of Excellence with Larsen & Toubro and the signing of MoUs between CSIR laboratories, academic institutions and startups.

Growth in India's Startup Landscape

Singh noted,“India had only about 350 recognised startups in 2014, the number has now crossed 2 lakhs, generating over 21 lakh jobs. Nearly 69 per cent of beneficiaries under the Mudra scheme are women, and tens of thousands of startups are women-led.”

India's ranking in the Global Innovation Index has improved from 81 to 38, while the country now ranks sixth globally in patent filings, with filings by Indian residents having risen substantially, he added.

Innovation Beyond IT and AI

The Minister underlined that innovation is not confined to IT or AI, stating,“traditional sectors such as leather, agriculture and manufacturing are equally viable startup domains.”

Referring to the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, he said artisans are being supported with training, financial assistance and technology inputs to enhance productivity and value addition while preserving traditional skills.

Emphasis on Centre–State Collaboration

Calling for closer Centre–State coordination to unlock Tamil Nadu's full startup potential, Singh said,“Despite its academic legacy and vibrant cities like Chennai and Coimbatore, the state's share in the national startup base can expand further.”

(KNN Bureau)