Cabinet Approves Three Railway Multitracking Projects Worth Rs 18,509 Crore

MENAFN - KNN India)The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved three multitracking projects of the Ministry of Railways with an estimated total cost of Rs 18,509 crore.

The projects are scheduled for completion by 2030–31 and are expected to generate direct employment of approximately 265 lakh human-days during the construction phase.

The approved projects include the Kasara–Manmad 3rd and 4th line, Delhi–Ambala 3rd and 4th line, and Ballari–Hosapete 3rd and 4th line. Collectively, these projects will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 389 kilometres, covering 12 districts across Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The enhanced line capacity is aimed at improving operational efficiency, easing congestion and strengthening service reliability.

Planned under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, the projects focus on integrated infrastructure development to enhance multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency.

The proposed expansion is expected to provide improved rail connectivity to approximately 3,902 villages with a combined population of around 97 lakh, facilitating smoother movement of passengers and freight.

The routes are significant corridors for transportation of key commodities including coal, steel, iron ore, cement, limestone, bauxite, containers, foodgrains, sugar, fertilizers and petroleum products.

The additional capacity is projected to handle freight traffic of approximately 96 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

According to official estimates, the projects are expected to reduce oil imports by about 22 crore litres and lower carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 111 crore kilograms equivalent to the environmental benefit of planting approximately four crore trees thereby contributing to national climate and sustainability goals.

