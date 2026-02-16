Cabinet Approves Noida Metro Extension From Sector 142 To Botanical Garden

MENAFN - KNN India)The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the extension corridor of the Noida Metro Rail Project from Noida Sector 142 to Botanical Garden (Noida).

The approved stretch will span 11.56 kilometres and comprise eight elevated stations. Upon operationalisation, the active metro rail network in Noida and Greater Noida will expand to 61.62 kilometres.

The project marks a significant expansion of the city's metro infrastructure and is expected to strengthen urban mobility across key residential, commercial and institutional zones.

The extension will provide direct connectivity to high-demand corridors and facilitate interchange at Botanical Garden station with the Blue Line and Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation network.

The corridor will connect major commercial and business hubs such as Advant Business Park (Sector 142), Skymark One Mall (Sector 98) and Mall of Noida (Sector 93).

It will also serve prominent corporate and IT establishments including Microsoft (Sector 145), TCS (Sector 157), Havells (Sector 126), Infosys (Sector 132), Cognizant (Sector 135), Adobe (Sector 132) and Oracle (Sector 127).

Educational institutions such as Amity University (Sector 125), Panchsheel Balak Inter College (Sector 91) and Mahamaya Balika Inter College (Sector 44), along with healthcare facilities including Max Super Specialty Hospital (Sector 128), will also gain improved metro access.

Tourist and recreational landmarks, notably the Botanical Garden and Sector 93 Park, are expected to witness enhanced connectivity.

The extension is projected to ease traffic congestion by offering an efficient alternative to road transport in Noida and Greater Noida. Reduced vehicular movement is likely to contribute to shorter travel times, improved road safety and lower urban pollution levels.

As a mass rapid transit system, metro rail is comparatively energy-efficient and is expected to contribute to a reduction in carbon emissions relative to fossil fuel-based transport.

From an economic perspective, improved connectivity to transportation hubs such as Delhi's airport, railway stations and interstate bus terminals is anticipated to enhance productivity and support business activity.

Areas around the proposed stations may attract increased commercial investment and real estate development, particularly in previously less accessible zones.

The project is also expected to yield social benefits by improving equitable access to public transport for diverse socio-economic groups, thereby reducing mobility disparities. By strengthening last-mile and inter-corridor connectivity, the extension is positioned to play a key role in shaping Noida's long-term urban growth and sustainability trajectory.

