India's Sugar Production Seen At 29.6 MT In 202526, Up 13% Yoy: AISTA

India exported 2,01,547 tonnes of sugar through February in the 2025–26 marketing year (October–September), with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as the largest buyer, according to the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA).

Sugar exports are regulated by the central government through quotas allocated proportionally among mills. For 2025–26, total exports of 2 million tonnes have been approved, including an additional 500,000 tonnes cleared recently, reported PTI.

Of the total shipments so far, white sugar accounted for 163,000 tonnes, while refined sugar comprised 37,638 tonnes.

After the UAE, major destinations included Afghanistan (46,163 tonnes), Djibouti (30,147 tonnes) and Bhutan (20,017 tonnes).

Production Outlook and Quota Structure

AISTA has estimated India's sugar production at 29.6 million tonnes in 2025–26, marking a 13 per cent increase from the previous year, excluding diversion for ethanol.

The association welcomed the additional 500,000-tonne export quota, allocated on a pro-rata basis to willing mills. Unlike the initial 1.5 million tonne quota, which was tradable between mills, the latest allocation is non-transferable.

AISTA Chairman Praful Vithalani said, "This two-tier system will facilitate some export of sugar. Now the genuine exporting mills need not pay any premium to mills sitting idle on tradable quota."

