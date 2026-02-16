18 Engineering & Science Students Of Chandigarh University Designated As 'NASA Citizen Scientist' For Discovery Of 'New Asteroids'

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chandigarh, India Taking a giant leap in the global space-science research, the students of Chandigarh University have been designated as NASA Citizen Scientists under the internationally renowned International Asteroid Search Campaign (IASC), a prestigious citizen-science initiative by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently.

Chandigarh University Students along with University Officials after receiving NASA Citizen Scientists certificates; initiative by National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

In a remarkable achievement that marks a defining milestone in Chandigarh University's space-science journey, showcasing their exceptional dedication, analytical skills and scientific temper as many as 18 students from Chandigarh University Astronomy Club have been officially recognized and certified as NASA Citizen Scientists. Out of 26 participating students, two teams earned this global distinction for their verified scientific contributions to international asteroid-monitoring efforts.

As part of an intensive 45-day programme under the International Asteroid Search Campaign (IASC), the students engaged in rigorous deep-space data analysis using advanced astronomical tools and techniques. Demonstrating exceptional precision and scientific acumen, their sustained efforts culminated in the discovery of two new asteroids, provisionally designated 'DIV/1111' and 'ANC/0505', marking a remarkable achievement in student-led space-science research. These teams engaged with the provided datasets, analyzed images using Astrometric, a specialized software used to detect and measure asteroids and other moving celestial objects from telescope images and submitted reports as per IASC guidelines. The students at Chandigarh University who earned recognition as NASA Citizen Scientists comprise 15 from the Aerospace Engineering stream, two from the Science and one from the Computer Science Engineering stream.

It is pertinent to mention that the prestigious NASA Citizen Scientist recognition has been awarded in recognition of these students' successful contributions made to the observation and analysis of near-Earth objects and Main Belt asteroids using real astronomical datasets generated by Pan-STARRS (Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System) which is one of the world's most advanced sky-survey telescope systems supported by NASA. Their work involved analyzing high-resolution telescope images, identifying moving celestial objects and submitting precise measurements that contribute to global asteroid tracking and planetary-defense research.

Achieving NASA Citizen Scientist recognition signifies that the students' findings met international scientific standards and were officially recognized under NASA-supported citizen-science initiatives, this recognition places them among a select group of the global space science community that has made significant contributions to the real-world space observation and astronomical discovery.

Elated over the marvelous achievement of Chandigarh University students, Deep Inder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University while congratulating the students said,“This marvelous accomplishment is indeed a proud moment not only for Chandigarh University but also for India's expanding footprint in global space-science research. This achievement enhances Chandigarh University's reputation as a hub for STEM excellence and space-science research that empowers students to work with authentic scientific data, advanced analytical tools and international research standards. By enabling our students to contribute meaningfully to the planetary-defense efforts and asteroid research which are critical fields for future deep-space exploration, Chandigarh University has further strengthened its position as a hub of innovation, scientific discovery and global academic excellence.”

“The recognition of 18 students as NASA Citizen Scientists stands as a powerful inspiration for aspiring researchers and young science enthusiasts across the country. It highlights how dedication, mentorship and hands-on scientific exposure can enable students to achieve global recognition while they are still in academia. Chandigarh University remains committed to expanding opportunities in astronomy, space science, and emerging technologies, ensuring that its students continue to make meaningful contributions to global scientific discovery and reinforce India's presence in the evolving frontier of space-science research,” added Sandhu.

Notably, the International Asteroid Search Campaign (IASC) is a global astronomical citizen-science program affiliated with NASA, providing students and amateur astronomers worldwide with real telescope datasets to analyze and identify moving celestial objects such as asteroids. Through this initiative, participants gain hands-on experience with professional astronomical tools and authentic scientific data, contributing meaningfully to international asteroid-monitoring and planetary-defense efforts. The students whose analyses meet global scientific standards are formally recognized as NASA Citizen Scientists for their verified contributions.

