Egypt Proposes Kenyan Dam Funding And Urges Consensus On Nile Water Rights

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has offered to finance dam construction in Kenya while calling for a return to inclusive cooperation among Nile Basin states to ensure mutual benefits and the rejection of unilateral actions, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Monday.

During talks in Nairobi with Kenyan Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi, Abdelatty proposed that Kenya utilise a dedicated Egyptian funding mechanism for Southern Nile Basin projects. He also suggested establishing a joint maritime line connecting Egyptian Red Sea ports with Kenyan ports on the Indian Ocean to facilitate trade and the exploitation of natural resources.

The proposals are part of a strategic partnership established between the two nations in January 2025. Abdelatty emphasised the importance of the eighth session of the Joint Commission, which Egypt is scheduled to host later this year, to activate bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.







On the issue of water security, Abdelatty stressed the necessity of cooperation and integration among Nile Basin countries. He called for a return to“inclusivity” within the Nile Basin Initiative based on consensus and international law, while rejecting unilateral measures. He welcomed ongoing consultative steps intended to restore this inclusive approach according to international rules.

Mudavadi said Kenya values dialogue and cooperation to serve the interests of all Nile Basin states. He commended Egypt's positive position during recent consultative meetings, specifically citing the ministerial gathering held in Burundi.

The Egyptian minister urged increased investment in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, energy, construction, and information technology. He said Egyptian companies seek to leverage their expertise in infrastructure and industry to support Kenya's development goals and explore opportunities in the Kenyan market.

The two ministers also discussed regional security, specifically in the Great Lakes region, where Abdelatty advocated for a comprehensive approach linking peace and stability with sustainable development.

Both parties affirmed their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia and Sudan. They further agreed to enhance efforts to maintain stability across the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.