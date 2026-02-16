Al-Sisi Swears In New Governors, Calls For Enhanced Local Service Delivery

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Monday oversaw the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed governors and deputy governors at the presidential headquarters in Cairo, according to a presidential statement, in a move aimed at strengthening local administration and governance.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Local Development and Environment Manal Awad. The reshuffle included the appointment of several new governors across multiple provinces, alongside a number of deputy governors.

Following the oath-taking, President Al-Sisi met with the newly appointed officials and underscored the importance of delivering tangible improvements in public services. He called for the efficient utilisation of local resources and stressed the need to maintain direct communication with citizens to ensure complaints are addressed swiftly and effectively.

The president also highlighted the importance of transparency in administrative performance, enhanced coordination with central government institutions and stronger cooperation with investors to stimulate local development.

According to the presidency, Al-Sisi urged governors to prioritise key service sectors, including water, sanitation, electricity, education and housing projects. He also called for accelerating implementation of projects under the“Decent Life” rural development initiative, which aims to upgrade infrastructure and living standards in villages nationwide.

Additionally, the president emphasised the need for stricter enforcement against illegal construction on agricultural land, improved urban planning mechanisms and intensified efforts to promote tourism development in relevant governorates. He noted that effective local governance plays a critical role in supporting national stability and driving economic growth.