Government Sets 2:00Am Closing Time For Shops During Ramadan, Eid Al-Fitr
Awad stated that the decision aims to provide an appropriate atmosphere for citizens during Ramadan while maintaining a balance between economic activity and public order.
Under the new regulations, shops and shopping centres, as well as restaurants, cafés and bazaars, will close daily at 2:00am throughout Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr holiday. However, takeaway and home delivery services for restaurants and cafés will continue 24 hours a day.
Workshops located within residential areas must close at 10:00pm daily, except for those situated on main roads or at petrol stations, which are exempt from this restriction.
The Minister clarified that essential service-related activities are excluded from the specified hours. These include grocery shops, supermarkets and bakeries. Consideration will also be given to the nature of night-time operations for outlets such as fruit and vegetable stores, poultry shops, wholesale markets and pharmacies, to ensure uninterrupted access to basic goods and services.
Awad confirmed that the decision will take effect from next Wednesday and remain in force until the end of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
She directed executive bodies across governorates to closely monitor implementation of the new operating hours, maintain coordination with relevant authorities and instruct district, town and neighbourhood heads to activate monitoring committees. These committees will conduct inspection campaigns to ensure compliance among commercial establishments and take legal action against any violations.
