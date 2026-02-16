Egypt Secures $3.38M Japan-WHO Agreement To Boost Emergency Medical Services

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt has signed a trilateral cooperation agreement worth $3.38m with the Government of Japan and the World Health Organization (WHO) to strengthen emergency medical services and enhance hospital preparedness amid mounting pressure on the healthcare system due to regional humanitarian crises.

The agreement was witnessed by Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, in the presence of Japanese Ambassador to Cairo Iwai Fumio, UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt Elena Panova, and WHO Representative in Egypt Naeema Abid.

The project is structured around three main pillars: supplying essential medical equipment to hospitals involved in emergency response plans; training healthcare professionals in advanced critical-care protocols; and improving hospital readiness – particularly in border governorates – to deliver specialised care to injured individuals and displaced populations.

Abdel Ghaffar said Egypt was among the first countries to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, receiving thousands of wounded and critically ill patients, many of whom required complex surgical procedures and specialised treatment. He noted that more than 90,000 comprehensive medical examinations have been conducted through the Rafah border crossing since the onset of the crisis.

He added that Egypt's healthcare system has mobilised extensive resources as part of its humanitarian response. Around 170 hospitals across 24 governorates have been prepared, with more than 13,000 inpatient beds and nearly 2,000 intensive care unit (ICU) beds allocated. Approximately 63,000 medical personnel, including doctors and nurses, have also been deployed to support emergency operations.

The minister stressed that cooperation with Japan and the WHO reflects a shared international responsibility to support countries shouldering significant humanitarian and health burdens. He called for sustained global backing to ensure the continuity of healthcare services and to reinforce health system resilience during times of crisis.

For her part, WHO Representative Naeema Abid praised what she described as Egypt's“exceptional solidarity” in delivering healthcare services to humanitarian cases, noting that the agreement represents a model of effective international partnership in supporting national health systems during emergencies.

Ambassador Iwai reaffirmed Japan's commitment to supporting Egypt's healthcare sector, particularly in light of the resumption of medical evacuation operations through the Rafah crossing. He said the initiative is designed to enhance the capacity of Egypt's health system and expand support to beneficiaries including Palestinians, Sudanese nationals and other vulnerable groups.