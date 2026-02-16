Ashghal Awards QR11.5Bn In New Projects To Accelerate National Development

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Public Works Authorityhas announced the awarding and tendering of 20 new projects with an estimated total value of approximately, reinforcing Qatar's commitment to advancing critical infrastructure nationwide.

The projects form part of the state's broader development strategy aligned with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, aimed at achieving comprehensive and sustainable growth. The new portfolio spans key sectors, including roads, integrated infrastructure, sanitation networks, public buildings, and essential service facilities - reflecting the scope and responsiveness of Ashghal's strategic planning across multiple regions.

Engineer Khaled Al-Khayarin, Director of Project Affairs, underscored that the newly launched projects address vital national priorities, supporting urban expansion while enhancing quality of life and service delivery.

Among the most significant initiatives is the Hamad General Hospital development project, valued at approximately QR 1.179 billion. The project includes a comprehensive renewal plan to upgrade systems and facilities, ensuring the hospital keeps pace with rapid advancements in the healthcare sector, while strengthening operational efficiency and improving patient services.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ghanem Al Mansoori, Director of the Engineering Services Department, reaffirmed that all tendering and awarding procedures are conducted in strict accordance with the Tenders Law and its executive regulations, upholding principles of transparency, fairness, and equal opportunity.

He further highlighted that contractor selection is based on rigorous technical and financial criteria, prioritizing efficiency, expertise, and proven track records, while also supporting national economic growth by giving preference to qualified Qatari companies in line with Ashghal's strategy to empower the local private sector.