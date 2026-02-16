Qatar, Uzbekistan Hold Political Consultations
The Qatari side was chaired by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, with the Uzbek side chaired by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bahram Aliyev.
Cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them were reviewed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment