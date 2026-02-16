Qatar-Nepal Business Council Discusses Expanding Trade And Investments

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar-Nepal Business Council held its inaugural meeting in Kathmandu, Nepal, as part of a three-day visit by a Qatari business delegation.

The session was co-chaired by Qatar Chamber Board Member and Chairman of the Qatari side of the Council HE Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, and President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and Chairman of the Nepalese side Chandra Prasad Dhakal.

During the visit, the Qatari delegation also held a series of high-level meetings with Nepalese ministers and senior officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs Bala Nanda Sharma, Minister of Finance Rameshwar Prasad Kanal, Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Aviation Anil Kumar Sinha, Governor of the Central Bank Bhu Nat Bodil, Director of the Civil Aviation Department Chandra Lal Karna, Director of Tribhuvan International Airport Teke Nat Sitawala, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amrit Bahadur Rai.

These meetings focused on promoting bilateral investment, expanding trade, enhancing government-to-government and business-to-business cooperation, and improving air connectivity between the two countries.

In his remarks, Mohamed Al Obaidli highlighted the strong interest of Qatar's private sector in strengthening economic and investment ties with Nepal. He emphasized opportunities for business collaboration, experience exchange, and the development of a joint roadmap, guided by an integrated strategic vision across multiple sectors. This approach aims to support key areas such as tourism, remittances, and employment cooperation.

He also called on the Government of Nepal to revise investment laws and regulations to support and facilitate the ease of doing business.

He further underscored the distinguished relations between Qatar Chamber and the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry. He praised the productive meetings held with Nepal's Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, and the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority, which focused on enhancing cooperation in aviation, air safety, capacity building, and training of airport personnel.

Al Obaidli also affirmed that the Qatar–Nepal Business Council provides an effective platform to enhance communication between the business communities of both countries and to create the necessary conditions for expanding economic cooperation.

Speaking at the meeting, Chandra Prasad Dhakal noted that the Council will strengthen economic relations between Nepal and Qatar, increase trade and investment, and foster partnerships between business owners in both countries.