Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Occupation Murders Over 72,063 Palestinians Since Beginning Of Genocide On Gaza


2026-02-16 02:04:16
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) murdered at least 72,063 Palestinian civilians and injured at least 171,726 others since the beginning of the genocide that the Israeli occupation has been committing against the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Palestinian medical sources reported on Monday that the hospitals across the Gaza Strip received two martyrs and 11 injured civilians over the past 24 hours, pointing out that many victims remain trapped under the rubble and scattered on the streets, as the IOF has been preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.

The sources also indicated that, since the ceasefire agreement went into affect in October 2025, the IOF murdered at least 603 Palestinians, and injured at least 1,618 others, while 726آ bodies have been pulled out of the rubble

MENAFN16022026000067011011ID1110747793



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search