Israeli Occupation Murders Over 72,063 Palestinians Since Beginning Of Genocide On Gaza

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) murdered at least 72,063 Palestinian civilians and injured at least 171,726 others since the beginning of the genocide that the Israeli occupation has been committing against the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Palestinian medical sources reported on Monday that the hospitals across the Gaza Strip received two martyrs and 11 injured civilians over the past 24 hours, pointing out that many victims remain trapped under the rubble and scattered on the streets, as the IOF has been preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.

The sources also indicated that, since the ceasefire agreement went into affect in October 2025, the IOF murdered at least 603 Palestinians, and injured at least 1,618 others, while 726آ bodies have been pulled out of the rubble