Israeli Occupation's West Bank Land Measures Threaten Two-State Solution, OIC Warns

MENAFN - Gulf Times) he Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has warned that recent measures by Israeli occupation authorities in the occupied West Bank risk undermining prospects for a two-state solution.

In a statement issued on Monday from its headquarters in Jeddah, the 57-member bloc condemned Israel's "illegal procedures and decisions", citing in particular the launch of land settlement processes in parts of the occupied West Bank under the designation of "state land".

The OIC said the move was part of a broader effort to consolidate control over Palestinian territory, expand settlements and weaken the viability of a future Palestinian state.

It rejected and denounced the measures, arguing that they target the presence and rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination.

The organization reiterated its support for the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the lines of June 4,1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The OIC called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to intervene immediately to compel Israel, as the occupying power, to halt illegal actions. It also urged that Israel be held accountable for violations against the Palestinian people, their land and holy sites.