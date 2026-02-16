Qatar Insurance Company Reports 8.99% Rise In Net Profit For 2025

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), a Qatari public shareholding company, reported an 8.99 percent increase in net profit for 2025.

The company posted a net profit of approximately QR 790.536 million in 2025, compared with QR 725.320 million in 2024.

Earnings per share reached QR 0.188 in 2025, up from QR 0.171 in the previous year, according to financial disclosure data published Sunday on the website of the Qatar Stock Exchange.

The Board of Directors proposed distributing cash dividends of 11 percent per share for the second half of 2025, subject to approval by the Qatar Central Bank and endorsement by shareholders at the General Assembly meeting. This would bring total cash dividends for the 2025 financial year to 11 percent of the nominal share value.