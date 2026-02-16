No Humanitarian Aid Reached Gaza Since Start Of Year: Doctors Without Borders

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) "Doctors Without Borders", announced on Monday that it has been unable to deliver any humanitarian aid or supplies to the Gaza Strip since the beginning of this year due to Israeli restrictions.

MSF Secretary-General, Christopher Lockyear, said in a press statement that the "catastrophic" humanitarian situation continues in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. He stressed that humanitarian needs are "enormous" and that the response must be significantly increased rather than reduced.

He noted that winter conditions have exacerbated chronic health problems among Palestinians in Gaza, pointing to a rise in infectious diseases at a time when more than 18,000 people are awaiting medical evacuation, including 4,000 children.

He added that despite the ceasefire agreement, people are still being killed in Gaza, even though the purpose of the agreement was to allow more humanitarian aid to enter.

A ceasefire agreement between Hamas and the Israeli entity entered into force last October, following the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from positions and populated areas in the Strip and the beginning of displaced persons' return to northern Gaza. The agreement formed part of the first phase of an initiative proposed by Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza.