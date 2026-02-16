Iran Confirms Readiness For Fair Negotiations On Nuclear Program

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council, Dr. Ali Larijani has affirmed that Iran is ready for what it called a fair negotiation on its nuclear program without compromising its security.

Tehran positively considers negotiation, provided that it should be fair and rational and does not morph into a tool for postponement or imposing files beyond the nuclear framework, Larijani stressed.

He pointed out that Iran accepts the engagement of the International Atomic Energy Agency under the framework of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Talks about zero enrichment of uranium are unrealistic since nuclear knowledge cannot be eliminated politically, he suggested, stressing that Iran has legitimate medical and research needs.

Commenting on the Iranian missile program, Larijani noted that this was not laid out in the recent negotiations, as it is part of the national security system, highlighting that what happened was an exchange of ideas which is still ongoing.

He added that countries of the region support reaching a political settlement to the nuclear file.