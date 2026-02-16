MSY Jeel Mubader Program Completes Stages, Launches Youth Initiative Incubator

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Sports and Youth (MSY) held a closing ceremony of the "Jeel Mubader" (Initiative Generation) program as part of its ongoing efforts to empower Qatari young people and foster their capabilities in fashioning positive initiatives in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Qatar National Youth Policy.

Launched in January 2026, the program pursued a motto of initiatives as responses to challenges, bringing together young people from wide-ranging specialties, namely physicians, inventors, engineers, and lawyers, who convened to share ideas and craft ventures that serve society.

The program primarily intends to qualify participants and help them transform their creative ideas into actionable initiatives through a series of professional training programs and workshops.

The program was focused on key matters, including selection of ideas, objective determination, implementation mechanisms, impact gauging, work plan building, as well as developing leadership skills, collective work, innovative thinking, strategic planning, resource management, and initiative marketing.

The takeaways from this month-long program materialised in launching a range of creative young initiatives that mirror the participants' awareness of social challenges, alongside their abilities to proffer concrete and enduring solutions.

Assistant Undersecretary for Youth Affairs, Ahmed Al Harami emphasised that the conclusion of this program is the start of an impact. He highlighted that an initiative, in its true meaning, isn't merely a written idea or a primer before a panel, but rather the moment in which people decide to have roles and subsequently leave their footprint in society.

The initiatives created throughout this program are a pathway to goodness, whose impacts are expected to extend and evolve into enduring works that serve society, Al Harami underlined.

He clarified that the MSY's role hasn't been merely confined to having a presentation platform in place but embodies belief in young people and forging a true partnership with them during their path from idea placement to implementation and from initiative to impact.

Al Harami said he was grateful to the lecturers, the work team, and every single person who helped plan and execute this program, applauding their efforts in supporting a sustainable impact industry.

The ceremony featured the launching of the Youth Initiative Incubator, intended to incubate promising ideas and ventures, in addition to providing essential guidance and support to transform them into effective initiatives that contribute to serving society and fostering the role of young people as partners in the national development path.

During the ceremony, a specialised panel calibrated the initiatives according to criteria of innovation, feasibility, social impact, and sustainability, followed by the announcement of the top three winners.