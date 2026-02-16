Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Environment And Climate Change Meets Iraqi Ambassador

2026-02-16 02:03:29
QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the State of Qatar, HE Mohammed Jaafar Al Sadr.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the areas of environmental protection and biodiversity conservation. The two sides addressed climate change challenges, and exchange of expertise as well as the best practices in environmental legislation and sustainable management of natural resources.

The Peninsula

