Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From US Secretary Of State

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a phone call on Monday from the Secretary of State of the United States of America, HE Marco Rubio.

During the call, the two sides reviewed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States and discussed ways to support and further develop them.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, within the framework of ongoing coordination and consultation between the two friendly countries.