Amir Receives Phone Call From Somali President

Doha, Qatar: The Amir, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received phone call on Monday from the President of the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia, HE Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

During the call, they reviewed the latest developments in Somalia, particularly efforts aimed at consolidating security and stability and preserving the unity of Somali territory.

HH the Amir reaffirmed the State of Qatar's full support for Somalia's legitimate state institutions, its commitment to strengthening the country's security and stability, and to safeguarding the interests of its brotherly people, during the call.

For his part, HE the Somali President expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the State of Qatar and its supportive positions towards his country, commending the political and developmental support it provides, which contributes to consolidating stability and advancing development efforts in Somalia.

The call also addressed prospects for cooperation between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and further develop them.