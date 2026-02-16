Prime Minister Visits Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition Agriteq 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani paid a visit to the 13th edition of the Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition "AgriteQ 2026" on Monday evening at the Katara Cultural Village.

During the visit, His Excellency toured the exhibition pavilions, where he was briefed on a number of diverse sectors, including plant and animal activities, fisheries and aquaculture, horticulture, food industries, transportation and logistics, biotechnology, and smart agricultural systems.

The exhibition is being held as the State continues to implement the third phase of the National Food Security Strategy (2024-2030), which aims to enhance self-sufficiency, develop local production, and build a resilient food system capable of meeting global challenges.

His Excellency was accompanied during the visit by the Minister of Municipality, HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah and a number of officials.