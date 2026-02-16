Sudan's Chairman Of Transitional Sovereignty Council Meets Qatari Ambassador
Khartoum: The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan, HE Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Sudan, HE Mohammed Ibrahim Tajer Al Sada.
The meeting discussed cooperation relation between the two countries.
HE the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan stressed the strength of the fraternal relations between the two countries, voicing his appreciation for Qatar's supportive stances toward Sudan.
