Celebrating Lunar New Year

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my warmest wishes to all those celebrating the Lunar New Year.

As we welcome the Year of the Horse, we honor the traditions and customs that make this holiday meaningful to millions in the United States and around the world. Lunar New Year is a time for families and friends to gather, reflect on the past, and look forward with hope and determination to the opportunities in the year ahead.

May this new year bring health, happiness, and success to all who celebrate.