Afghan, Uzbek Officials Discuss Boosting Strategic Cooperation

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Uzbekistan and Afghanistan have agreed to strengthen collaboration between their research institutions to advance the bilateral partnership.

Deputy Adviser to the President of Uzbekistan, Javlon Vakhabov and Director of the Centre for Strategic Studies at Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Hai Qanit, met in Kabul with their teams to discuss joint initiatives.

According to Vakhabov's X post, they explored ways to raise public awareness of developments in their countries and the region by fostering understanding, influencing attitudes and promoting action.

He emphasised that both sides are keen to turn long-term strategic objectives into practical initiatives.

sa