Afghanistan Canoe Federation Granted ACC Provisional Membership

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Canoe, Rowing and Sailing Federation (ACRSF) has been granted provisional membership by the Asian Canoe Confederation (ACC).

In a statement posted on X, the General Directorate of Physical Education and Sport of Afghanistan confirmed that, based on the official letter from the ACC, the ACRSF's provisional membership has been effective since February 1, 2026.

The committee noted that this development makes Afghanistan's national canoe team eligible to participate in all official competitions organized under the Asian body, including the Asian Games.

According to the statement, the decision represents formal recognition of the ACRSF at the continental level and marks a significant step toward the active participation of Afghan athletes in international arenas.

The statement also clarified that the membership will remain provisional until final approval at the ACC's 2027 congress, and the federation will not have voting rights until then.

However, it described the acceptance as an important administrative and sporting achievement for Afghanistan.

Officials from the Afghan directorate expressed hope that, once documentation and legal procedures are completed, full membership will be secured in the near future, paving the way for further development and broader international participation.

