Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Omarzai Stars As Afghanistan Seal 5-Wicket Win Over UAE

2026-02-16 02:03:04
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by five wickets in their third group-stage match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field. The UAE posted a competitive total of 160 for 7, with Sohaib Khan anchoring the innings with a well-timed half-century.

Khan made 68 off 48 deliveries, while Alishan Sharafu contributed a valuable 40 from 31 balls.

For Afghanistan, star all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai was the chief destroyer with figures of 4 for 27. Mujeeb Ur Rahman chipped in with 2 for 22 and captain Rashid Khan took one, becoming the first cricketer to reach 700 T20 wickets in all formats.

In reply, Afghanistan's chase got off to a shaky start as opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed for a duck on the second ball of the innings.

However, Ibrahim Zadran steadied the top order with a measured 53 off 41 balls. Omarzai accelerated effectively with a quickfire 41 from 21 deliveries and Darwish Rasooli's 33 ensured Afghanistan reached their target with four balls to spare.

Afghanistan now face Canada in their final group-stage fixture on 19 February at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

MENAFN16022026000174011037ID1110747767



Pajhwok Afghan News

