Omarzai Stars As Afghanistan Seal 5-Wicket Win Over UAE
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field. The UAE posted a competitive total of 160 for 7, with Sohaib Khan anchoring the innings with a well-timed half-century.
Khan made 68 off 48 deliveries, while Alishan Sharafu contributed a valuable 40 from 31 balls.
For Afghanistan, star all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai was the chief destroyer with figures of 4 for 27. Mujeeb Ur Rahman chipped in with 2 for 22 and captain Rashid Khan took one, becoming the first cricketer to reach 700 T20 wickets in all formats.
In reply, Afghanistan's chase got off to a shaky start as opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was dismissed for a duck on the second ball of the innings.
However, Ibrahim Zadran steadied the top order with a measured 53 off 41 balls. Omarzai accelerated effectively with a quickfire 41 from 21 deliveries and Darwish Rasooli's 33 ensured Afghanistan reached their target with four balls to spare.
Afghanistan now face Canada in their final group-stage fixture on 19 February at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
