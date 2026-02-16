Probe Launched Into Exhumation Of Former Soldier's Grave In Uruzgan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): An investigation has been launched into the exhumation of the grave of a former government military member and the alleged mistreatment of his remains in central Uruzgan province, with officials warning that those involved will be brought to justice.

Police spokesman Bilal Uruzgani told Pajhwok Afghan News that the grave of a former government military member, Sediqullah, was exhumed in the Shahidan Cemetery in Tirinkot city, the provincial capital, on Saturday night.

He added that the remains were subjected to inhumane and un-Islamic treatment.

Police immediately rushed to the scene and launched a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrators and deal with them in accordance with the law, he said.

Uruzgani strongly rejected and condemned rumours that the act had been carried out by members of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

He said all members of the IEA were committed to the general amnesty announced by the Supreme Leader and could not engage in such actions.

According to him, the graves of several senior former government officials are located in the province, but none has been harmed so far and security organs will not allow anyone to damage them.

According to available information, Sediqullah was the brother of Qari Nazar Mohammad, the former police chief of Khas Uruzgan district and had served as his guard during the previous government.

sa