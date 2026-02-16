Defence Ministry Unveils New Uniform For Security Forces

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Defence (MoD) officially announced a new military uniform for its forces, including commandos, border troops and the National Islamic Army.

In a statement posted on X, the ministry said the unveiling ceremony was held today (Monday) in the ministry's main hall.

Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces, said at the ceremony:“Uniforms are being distributed to ensure order, discipline, and to foster a unified identity among the forces.” He emphasised that discipline must be strictly observed.

He added:“This new uniform symbolises our unity and solidarity. Those who join the ranks of the armed forces must regard commitment to defending the country as both their motto and their duty.”

Meanwhile, Enayatullah Khwarazmi, Director of Strategic Communications and Publications at the MoD, stated:“Every military officer must possess strong determination and high-level thinking; be resolute and firm against the country's enemies, and act with integrity and responsibility towards the people.”

He underlined the necessity for all military personnel to adhere to discipline and military principles and not neglect their duties.

hz/sa