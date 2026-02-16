More Than 100,000 People Employed In Badakhshan's Gold Mines

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

Kabul (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's Ministry of Mines and Petroleum says that more than 100,000 people have been employed directly and indirectly in gold mining projects in Badakhshan province, and that work has also begun on 17 development projects worth 223 million Afghanis through the social services of contracting companies.

The ministry wrote on its X page that during gold extraction and related technical activities in the districts of Shahr-e Buzurg, Yawan, Kohistan, Raghistan, Khwahan, and Arghanj Khwah in Badakhshan province, employment opportunities have been provided to more than 100,000 people.

According to the source, gold mining activities have not only created extensive job opportunities for local residents but have also significantly improved the economic situation of the region.

The ministry further added that, through the social services of contracting companies operating in Badakhshan's mines, work has so far begun on 17 development projects worth 223 million Afghanis. These projects include the construction of five major bridges over the Kokcha River, road construction and rehabilitation, establishment of water supply networks, provision of public services, and implementation of other infrastructure projects.

It was stated that the implementation of these projects has played an important role in improving the living conditions of people in the region and has also created job opportunities for many others.