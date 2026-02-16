Explosion In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Two Killed, 12 Others Injured

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) Kabul (Pajhwok): Pakistani media have reported that two people were killed and 12 others injured in an explosion near a police checkpoint in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Aaj TV reported today that the explosion occurred near the Miryan police checkpoint in Bannu city, killing two people, including a child, and injuring 12 others.

Sources said that according to preliminary information, the blast was caused by explosives planted on a motorcycle.

The report, quoting local authorities, stated that the circumstances of the incident and its main cause will be determined after investigations.