Explosion In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Two Killed, 12 Others Injured
Aaj TV reported today that the explosion occurred near the Miryan police checkpoint in Bannu city, killing two people, including a child, and injuring 12 others.
Sources said that according to preliminary information, the blast was caused by explosives planted on a motorcycle.
The report, quoting local authorities, stated that the circumstances of the incident and its main cause will be determined after investigations.
