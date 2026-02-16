Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
More Than 45,000 Afghans Killed Or Injured By Mines Over 37 Years

2026-02-16 02:03:01
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The European Commission says that over the past 37 years, mines and explosive remnants of war have caused the deaths and injuries of more than 45,000 people in Afghanistan.

In a report published today (Monday), the Commission stated that since 1989, more than 45,000 Afghan civilians have been killed or injured by mines and explosive remnants.

The report states:“Many of them are children chasing a ball or herding livestock. Others are adults collecting firewood, tending animals, or returning to homes they fled years ago.”

The body emphasized that it supports mine clearance efforts in Afghanistan so that communities can safely use land for agriculture, housing, and building schools.

The report also noted that the European Union funds mine risk education and provides medical support and rehabilitation services for survivors.

Pajhwok Afghan News

