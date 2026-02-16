Durgapur's Blogger Launches India's First Digital Marketing Comic Universe

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Peplio, a rising hub for creative digital insights, is proud to announce the official launch of India's first digital marketing comic universe. This innovative project is the brainchild of Sougan, a visionary young blogger from Durgapur, West Bengal.

Bridging the Gap Between Art and Algorithms

The digital marketing landscape is often perceived as a dense forest of data, complex algorithms, and dry technical jargon. Sougan identified a significant barrier for newcomers and business owners who find traditional tutorials overwhelming. To address this, he created a cast of characters and narratives that personify marketing concepts. From "The SEO Guardian" battling "Algorithm Drifts" to "The Content Alchemist," the comic universe turns abstract strategies into engaging, memorable adventures.

"Digital marketing doesn't have to be a boring spreadsheet," said Sougan. "In India, we have a rich culture of storytelling. I wanted to bring that same magic to the tech world. By using comics, we are making high-level strategies accessible to everyone, from a small business owner in a rural village to a corporate executive in a metro city."

As a creator from Durgapur, Sougan's achievement marks a significant milestone for the regional tech community. The launch of the digital marketing comic universe

The comic series is now live on Peplio, with new "issues" scheduled for release bi-weekly. Future expansions include interactive webcomics and a community-driven storyline where readers can vote on the marketing challenges the heroes face next.

Peplio is an innovative digital platform designed to simplify the world of online branding and search engine optimisation. Founded by Sougan, the site focuses on creative education, providing fresh perspectives on the ever-changing digital economy through art and data-driven analysis.