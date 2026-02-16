Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Banijay Group: Weekly Share Transactions


2026-02-16 01:55:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Paris – 16 February 2026

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 09 February 2026 to 13 February 2026 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder's annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade Date Side Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares) Average Price Amount of Transactions Market Identification Code
2026-02-09 BUY 577 8.170537 4 714.40 XAMS
2026-02-09 SELL 828 8.187923 6 779.60 XAMS
2026-02-10 BUY 47 8.171277 384.05 XAMS
2026-02-10 SELL 177 8.210452 1 453.25 XAMS
2026-02-11 BUY 115 8.228261 946.25 XAMS
2026-02-11 SELL 293 8.309727 2 434.75 XAMS
2026-02-12 BUY 131 8.264504 1 082.65 XAMS
2026-02-12 SELL 504 8.350794 4 208.80 XAMS
2026-02-13 BUY 73 8.434247 615.70 XAMS
2026-02-13 SELL 421 8.473753 3 567.45 XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company's website under the section Investors.

Agenda

FY 2025 results: 5 March 2026

Investor Relations

Press Relations

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group's activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe's fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2024, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.8bn and €900m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters:

