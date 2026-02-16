403
ON THE 8TH ANNIVERSARY OF PARKLAND, R2P INNOVATIONS REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO SAVING LIVES
With the 8th anniversary of the tragic events of the Parkland massacre, the team at R2P Innovations is even more committed to providing its life-saving technology to students and teachers.
Within 90 seconds, Nikolas Cruz shot 18 students through three separate classroom doors without ever actually entering those classrooms. Classroom doors are the primary barrier between children, teachers, and the threats they face. But standard classroom doors were never built to stop bullets. R2P Bulletproof classroom doors were designed to do just that.
“When all else fails, R2P Doors are the absolute last line of defense,” said Tony Deering, Founder and CEO of R2P Innovations.“At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, students were behind doors that were never designed to stop rifle fire. The gunman didn't have to enter the room. The bullets went straight through their classroom doors.”
It took law enforcement 11 minutes to enter the building after the first shots were fired. R2P doors would have immediately created safe havens within those classrooms. R2P's bulletproof classroom doors are designed from the ground up to stop high-velocity assault rifle fire before those rounds ever harm the students and teachers inside.
“The most meaningful way to honor the lives lost on that fateful day is to make certain your child is behind an R2P Bulletproof door. Call your school administrators and elected officials to demand real protection for your children,” Deering continued.
About R2P Doors
R2P Innovations provides bulletproof classroom doors built from the ground up to repel assault rifle fire while remaining light enough for young children to operate and blend seamlessly into the school environment. The team behind R2P has decades of experience providing those in uniform with life-saving technologies, and has been trusted to protect the highest levels of the U.S. federal government.
