Societe Generale: Information Regarding Executed Transactions Within The Framework Of A Share Buy-Back Programme

INFORMATION REGARDING EXECUTED TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME Regulated Information Paris, 16 February 2026 As of 13 February 2026, Societe Generale has completed 18.2% of the share buy-back related to the 2025 ordinary distribution announced on 6 February 2026*.

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ ...

* Societe Generale announced on 6 February 2026 the launch of a EUR 1,462m share buy-back on 9 February 2026. Repurchases have been performed based on the description of the share buy-back programme published on 21 November 202 relating to the 19th resolution of the Combined general meeting of shareholders of 20 May 2025. Purchases performed by Societe Generale during the period Issuer name: Societe Generale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809 Period: From 9 to 13 February 2026 Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer's name Issuer's identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares (€) Market (MIC code) SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 9-Feb-26 FR0000130809 536,579 73.8329 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 9-Feb-26 FR0000130809 286,016 73.7616 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 9-Feb-26 FR0000130809 35,307 73.5131 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 9-Feb-26 FR0000130809 49,840 73.5893 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10-Feb-26 FR0000130809 558,594 74.8224 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10-Feb-26 FR0000130809 305,775 74.7808 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10-Feb-26 FR0000130809 39,441 74.8350 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 10-Feb-26 FR0000130809 57,055 74.8323 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11-Feb-26 FR0000130809 340,633 72.6174 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11-Feb-26 FR0000130809 190,498 72.6037 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11-Feb-26 FR0000130809 24,422 72.6288 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 11-Feb-26 FR0000130809 35,129 72.6220 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12-Feb-26 FR0000130809 340,591 72.7056 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12-Feb-26 FR0000130809 192,832 72.7021 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12-Feb-26 FR0000130809 25,467 72.7230 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 12-Feb-26 FR0000130809 36,145 72.7126 AQEU SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13-Feb-26 FR0000130809 341,437 67.8060 XPAR SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13-Feb-26 FR0000130809 194,880 67.7750 CEUX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13-Feb-26 FR0000130809 25,432 67.8424 TQEX SOCIETE GENERALE O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41 13-Feb-26 FR0000130809 36,641 67.8152 AQEU TOTAL 3,652,714 72.7086

