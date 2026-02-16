Daylight Transport Expands Texas Footprint With New Austin / San Antonio Service Center

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Daylight Transport, the nation's leading expedited less-than-truckload carrier, today announced the official opening of its newest service center in the Austin and San Antonio area. This strategic expansion enhances Daylight's ability to connect all major Texas markets while delivering the speed, reliability, and customer service that define the Daylight Difference.

The new facility strengthens regional coverage by improving access between key Texas hubs, including Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, while creating more efficient pathways into Daylight's coast-to-coast expedited network. This builds on the company's longstanding commitment to providing fast transit times and dependable service for shippers across the state and nation.

“Our Austin and San Antonio service center represents an investment in faster, more reliable freight movement across Texas”.“This expansion enables us to better support our customers' supply chains with stronger regional coverage and the rapid transit times they expect from Daylight.”

Daylight Transport's operational excellence and customer focus have been independently validated through industry recognition. In the 2025 Mastio and Company LTL Customer Value and Loyalty Study, Daylight was named the Top Overall LTL Carrier for the second consecutive year. The study gathered feedback from more than 1,600 shippers across 147 carriers and measured performance across 28 service metrics, including on-time delivery, transit times, responsiveness, billing accuracy, technology performance, and damage-free service. Daylight achieved a standout performance score along with an exceptional Net Promoter Score that reflects strong customer loyalty and trust.

This expansion aligns with Daylight's strategy to enhance service infrastructure in high-demand regions while maintaining its focus on reliability, speed, and consistent execution.

About Daylight Transport

Founded in 1977, Daylight Transport pioneered innovations that reshaped expedited long-haul LTL service, including coast-to-coast transit times as fast as two days. Today, the company continues to lead the industry by delivering dependable performance, high-quality service, and customer-driven solutions throughout the United States.