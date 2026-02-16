Mìlà And Popup Bagels Debut Caramelized Scallion Schmear On February 19

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MìLà, the modern Chinese food brand bringing restaurant-level craft to grocery aisles nationwide, is partnering with the Not Famous but KnownPopUp Bagelsto launch a butter-based Caramelized Scallion Schmear. Inspired by one of MìLà's signature dishes, the limited-edition spread will be available February 19 until supplies last at all PopUp Bagels locations across the country.

The butter spread is made with MìLà's signature Caramelized Scallion Noodle sauce, which combines savory soy sauce, aromatic fried shallots, and fragrant, green onion-infused oil. Mixed with fresh scallions, it brings those umami-packed flavors to PopUp Bagels' fresh-from-the-oven bagels.

The timing of the collaboration-which runs through Lunar New Year-carries special meaning, as the schmear is inspired by the brand's best-selling Caramelized Scallion Noodles, a dish that symbolizes longevity and prosperity in Chinese culture. MìLà's chef-driven approach transforms these celebratory flavors into something crave-worthy, whether tossed with noodles or spread on a bagel.

“Collaborations like this are what MìLà is all about-celebrating these incredible flavors that mean so much to us culturally,” said actor, author and MìLà Chief Content Officer Simu Liu.“PopUp Bagels really gets what we're building,” continued MìLà Co-Founder & President Jen Liao. "This isn't just putting scallion oil on a bagel. It's highlighting what makes Chinese cooking special while showing how versatile these flavors can be."

“We're always looking for collaborations that push what people expect from a bagel,” said Founder of PopUp Bagels Adam Goldberg.“MìLà's caramelized scallion noodles have this savory depth that translates beautifully to a spread. We're thrilled to bring this level of flavor to breakfast.”

The Caramelized Scallion Schmear will be available to Grip, Rip and Dip® at all PopUp Bagels' 25 locations spanning New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, and beyond, from Wednesday, February 19 until supplies last. Customers can also find MìLà's Caramelized Scallion Noodles at retailers nationwide, including Target, Costco, Whole Foods, and Sprouts.

ABOUT MÌLÀ

Born in 2018 as a brick-and-mortar shop in Bellevue, Washington, MìLà has evolved into a culinary force that brings restaurant-caliber Chinese delicacies into homes across America. The brand's thoughtfully-crafted soup dumplings, noodles, sauces, and desserts honor traditional techniques while embracing contemporary tastes and quality ingredients. Co-founders Jennifer Liao and Caleb Wang, alongside Chief Content Officer Simu Liu, weave their Chinese-American heritage into every aspect of MìLà, creating flavors that bridge cultures and celebrate the complexity of third culture identity. For more information, visit eatmila and follow along on Instagram and TikTok @eat.

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS

At PopUp Bagels, our mission is fueled by passion and dedication: to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, using the essence of simplicity - crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, and an ideal proportion of seeds. Every bagel is a product of precision, from the high-quality ingredients in our dough to the meticulous proofing process and expert bake that achieves the perfect texture and flavor. Our commitment to quality goes beyond the bagel itself - innovating with top brands, chefs, and tastemakers to create epic schmears that elevate the cream cheese experience with bold, unexpected flavors.

What started as a local sensation, founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, CT, has quickly grown into a celebrated name. It has earned acclaim from bagel lovers and industry experts alike and led to a nationwide expansion. No sandwiches here - we serve our bagels fresh from the oven, hot and whole, to Grip, Rip and Dip. Loyal fans enjoy our bagels right from the bag, or they can be taken home or to the park to enjoy in endless ways. Follow our story on Instagram (@popupbagels) or our website (popupbagels), and come try for yourself how every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.