(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Heineken N.V. successfully places €1.1 billion of Notes Amsterdam, 16 February 2026 - Heineken N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIA; OTCQX: HEINY) announced that it has successfully placed €1.1 billion of Notes across two tranches today.





€550 million 8-year Notes with a coupon of 3.375%, and €550 million 12-year Notes with a coupon of 3.875%. The Notes will be issued under the Company's Euro Medium Term Note Programme and will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The proceeds from the Notes issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including debt repayments. The maturity dates of the Notes are 26 February 2034 and 26 February 2038 respectively. BBVA, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and UBS acted as active book runners.

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligations as set out in Article 5(1)(b) Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

