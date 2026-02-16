Ehang Lights Up China's Spring Festival Gala With 16 EH216-S And 22,580 GD4.0 Drones In Aerial Tech Spectacle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the“Company”), a global leader in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) technology, announced a dual-feature aerial performance at the Hefei sub-venue of the 2026 China Media Group (CMG) Spring Festival Gala. The performance featured a formation of 16 EH216-S pilotless human-carrying eVTOL aircraft alongside a record-breaking drone light show involving 22,580 next-generation GHOSTDRONE 4.0 (“GD4.0”) unmanned aerial vehicles (“UAVs”), the performance delivered a futuristic visual spectacle supported by industry-leading flight safety and fleet orchestration technologies, offering sincere Lunar New Year wishes to a global audience.







Among the highlights, the 22,580 GD4.0 formation drones at the CMG 2026 Spring Festival Gala set a new world record, earning the Guinness World RecordsTM title for "the most multirotor/drones airborne simultaneously from a single computer."

During the segment of“He Yun Man Jiang Huai”at the Hefei branch venue of the Spring Festival Gala, 16 EH216-Saircraft took off simultaneously and formed a perfect circular formation above the "Eye of Anhui", the main stage in Hefei Luogang Park. Equipped with customized stage lighting modules, the aircraft illuminated the stage through safe, stable, and precisely coordinated flight,seamlessly blending the technological allure of pilotless "air taxis" with the festive atmosphere of family reunion.

The synchronized flight of 16 aircraft at the Spring Festival Gala showcases EHang's industry leadership and professionalism in cutting-edge technological innovation sectors, including cluster Command-and-Control System, precise algorithmic control, multi-scenario adaptive flight, and professional service support.

As the world's first pilotless human-carrying eVTOL aircraft to obtain Type Certificate (TC), Production Certificate (PC), and Standard Airworthiness Certificate (AC) from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), and currently conducting trial operations at Luogang Park, the coordinated flight of 16 EH216-S aircraft also marked the largest simultaneous public flight of pilotless human-carrying eVTOL aircraft to date. It offered a direct showcase of China's technological prowess in new-era civil aviation and vividly illustrated the exciting potential of the low-altitude economy within the celebratory New Year setting.

In another segment at the Hefei branch venue of the Spring Festival Gala, a drone light show of 22,580 GD4.0 formation drones from EHang's subsidiary, EHang Egret, took to the skies above the main stage. Forming intricate 3D animations of the sky city and the iconic horse-head walls of Hui-style architecture. Through synchronized light choreography integrated with the stage design, the drones created an immersive "aerial theater" fusing technology and culture. This performance amplified the joyous, auspicious, and harmonious spirit of the festival, immersing global viewers in a powerful visual experience. Prior to the official Guinness World RecordTM attempt and the Gala, EHang Egret had successfully conducted multiple performances in Hefei Luogang Park involving over 20,000 drones simultaneously, fully demonstrating the GD4.0's robust performance in complex environments, dynamic performance capabilities, and technological strengths in high-precision positioning and intelligent coordination.

The performance venue, Hefei Luogang Park, is a multifunctional, multi-dimensional space that has become one of China's most representative testing grounds and demonstration sites for low-altitude economy development. It currently hosts two Urban Air Mobility (UAM) centers capable of eVTOL flight services. Since March 2025, following the grant of one of China's first Air Operator Certificates (OC) for pilotless human-carrying eVTOL aircraft by the CAAC to EHang's local operator, Hefei HeYi Aviation, regular trial operations of the EH216-S have been conducted there. With its comprehensive infrastructure, Luogang Park is also well suited for EHang Egret to conduct routine drone light shows, gradually fostering a citywide ecosystem integrating low-altitude technology and culture.

Mr. Wang Zhao, Chief Operating Officer of EHang, stated, "The appearance of 16 EH216-S and 22,580 GD4.0 drones in multi-aircraft formations at the CMG Spring Festival Gala showcases not only EHang's formidable technological strength and creative commercial capabilities but also comprehensively demonstrates the adaptability and maturity of our superior command-and-control technology across diverse scenarios. This lays a solid technical foundation for the large-scale commercial operation of pilotless aircraft in low-altitude economy applications. The Guinness World RecordTM achieved by EHang Egret and the Gala performance further elevate and solidify the EHang brand's influence, providing a significant platform for public awareness and understanding of the low-altitude economy. Driven by our long-term commitment to continuous innovation and technological iteration, EHang's pilotless aircraft are designed not only for major events displays but for practical applications in passenger transportation, logistics, firefighting and emergency response, smart city management, and aerial media services. Through core technology R&D and the implementation of commercial services, we aim to bring scalable Chinese low-altitude solutions to global markets and enable these new technologies to serve a broader consumer base."

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading advanced air mobility (“AAM”) technology platform company, committed to making safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. The company develops and manufactures a diversified portfolio of pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft for a wide range of use cases, including aerial tourism, intra-city transport, intercity travel, logistics and emergency firefighting. Its flagship model, EH216-S, has obtained the world's first type certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless eVTOL issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, and is now commercially operated under the country's first Air Operator Certificates for human-carrying eVTOL services. Complementing this, EHang's VT35 expands its reach into long-range and intercity scenarios, supporting the development of a multi-tiered low-altitude mobility network. By integrating advanced autonomous technologies with scalable operational infrastructure, EHang is redefining how people and goods move-across cities, regions, and natural barriers-shaping the future of air mobility. For more information, please visit .

About EHang Egret

Founded in July 2016, EHang Egret is a subsidiary of EHang that focuses on aerial media drone technology. Using centimeter-level positioning technology, EHang Egret turns the night sky into a beautiful canvas-bringing technology and art together. EHang Egret is building the world's leading global aerial media platform for sky-scaping, delivering stunning drone light shows for brand events, large celebrations, and sky theaters. EHang Egret continues to light up famous landmarks and tourist destinations around the world with unforgettable nighttime displays.

