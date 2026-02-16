403
Bahrain Chairs 86Th Meeting Of GCC Central Banks Cmte
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- As part of the Kingdom's presidency of the GCC 46th session, Governor of Central Bank of Bahrain Khalid Ibrahim Humaidan chaired the 86th meeting of GCC Central Bank Governors Committee.
The meeting was held on Monday, with the participation of GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi, along governors of the GCC central banks.
The gathering discussed some topics on boosting GCC collaboration, mainly the committees and teams tasked with payment systems, supervision and oversight of the banking sector, and financial technologies in the GCC.
In addition, the conferees dealt with techniques in GCC financial sector, sharing cybersecurity information and the council's efforts made to combat money laundering and terror funding. (end)
