Kuwait Performs First Non-Surgical Procedure To Treat Acute Gallbladder Inflammation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Health announced Monday the successful completion of the first procedure of its kind in Kuwait to treat acute cholecystitis (gallbladder inflammation) without surgical intervention.
In a press statement, the Ministry said the procedure was carried out by the Gastroenterology Unit at Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital, led by Consultant of Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology and Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopy Dr. Yousef Al-Shamali.
The innovative intervention involved connecting the gallbladder to the small intestine through a stent implanted using endoscopic ultrasound-guided stenting (EUS-guided stenting), offering a minimally invasive alternative to conventional surgery.
The Ministry explained that the delicate procedure followed a comprehensive evaluation of the patient's condition, which confirmed she was not a suitable candidate for traditional surgery.
The interventional technique represented a safe and effective treatment option that helped save her life, prevent potential complications, and reduce risks associated with anesthesia and open surgery.
A multidisciplinary team participated in the procedure, with close cooperation between gastroenterologists, surgeons, anesthesiologists, and nursing staff. The operation was fully successful, and the patient's clinical indicators gradually improved until she made a full recovery and was discharged from hospital in stable condition.
Hospital Director and Head of the Internal Medicine Department Dr. Nada Al-Hassan said the achievement reflects the hospital's high level of readiness, both in terms of qualified medical personnel and advanced infrastructure and technical equipment.
She noted that introducing such specialized procedures opens new horizons for treating complex cases locally and enhances patients' confidence in national healthcare services.
Dr. Al-Hassan added that integration among medical specialties and continued institutional support have helped create a professional environment capable of adopting the latest global practices in advanced therapeutic endoscopy, affirming continued commitment to developing services and expanding precise interventional procedures in line with international standards.
The Ministry stressed that the accomplishment underscores the ability of nationally trained medical cadres, educated at leading international centers, to perform complex and delicate interventions within Kuwait, reflecting the notable development of the country's healthcare infrastructure and strengthening the standing of Kuwait's medical system in advanced interventional procedures. (end)
