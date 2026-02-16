Baltic Horizon Fund Publishes Its NAV For January 2026
In January 2026, the Fund generated the consolidated net rental income of EUR 0.9 million (EUR 1.0 million in December 2025).
At the end of January 2026, the Fund's consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 5.8 million (31 December 2025: EUR 5.4 million) of which EUR 4.1 million is restricted for use specified under credit agreements. The increase in cash was mainly driven by the receipt of a EUR 0.7 million loan by BH Northstar UAB.
As of 31 January 2026, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 217.3 million (31 December 2025: EUR 216.6 million).
For additional information, please contact:
Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail ...
Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.
Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn,
To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on . You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on LinkedIn and YouTube.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
-
Money Expo Abu Dhabi Announces Its 2Nd Edition, Bringing The Largest Online Trading Event To The UAE Capital
CommentsNo comment