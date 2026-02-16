Baltic Horizon Fund Publishes Its NAV For January 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) remained at a similar level and was EUR 0.5450 at the end of January 2026 (0.5451 as of 31 December 2025). The year-end total net asset value of the Fund was EUR 78.2 million (EUR 78.2 million as of 31 December 2025).

In January 2026, the Fund generated the consolidated net rental income of EUR 0.9 million (EUR 1.0 million in December 2025).

At the end of January 2026, the Fund's consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 5.8 million (31 December 2025: EUR 5.4 million) of which EUR 4.1 million is restricted for use specified under credit agreements. The increase in cash was mainly driven by the receipt of a EUR 0.7 million loan by BH Northstar UAB.

As of 31 January 2026, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 217.3 million (31 December 2025: EUR 216.6 million).

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

