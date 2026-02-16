Big Texas Terror Returns To San Antonio March 68, 2026 With Horror Icons, Terrifier Cast, Wrestlers And More
The three-day horror convention will feature a lineup of legendary genre icons, modern horror stars, and fan-favorite personalities from film, television, and wrestling.
Headlining Guests for 2026
David Howard Thornton – Art the Clown in the hit Terrifier franchise
Doug Bradley – The iconic Pinhead from the Hellraiser films
Linda Blair – Academy Award–nominated star of The Exorcist
Chris Jericho – pro-wrestling legend and Terrifier actor
They will be joined by additional stars from the Terrifier films, including Lauren LaVera, Samantha Scaffidi, Elliott Fullam, Amelie McLain, The Black Phone 2 actors Jeremy Davies and Miguel Mora, Black Veil Brides singer Andy Black, Sons Of Anarchy's Kim Coates and Mark Boone Junior along with a wide range of other horror actors, creators, and comic artists.
“Big Texas Terror is built to be the ultimate horror weekend in Texas,” said event organizers.“From classic horror legends to the stars of today's most talked-about films, fans will get a full convention experience all under one roof.”
Event Highlights:
Celebrity autograph sessions
Professional photo opportunities
Live panels and Q&A sessions
Horror-themed vendors and collectibles
Artist Alley featuring comic creators
Cosplay and fan activities throughout the weekend
Big Texas Terror is expected to draw fans from across Texas and neighboring states, making it one of the region's premier horror-focused fan conventions.
Event Details:
Event: Big Texas Terror
Dates: March 6–8, 2026
Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center
900 E. Market St., San Antonio, TX
Tickets and guest updates:
Media Contact
Big Texas Terror Media Relations
Email:...
Website:
About Big Texas Terror
Big Texas Terror is a horror-focused fan convention produced by the team behind Big Texas Comicon. The event brings together celebrity guests, artists, vendors, and fans for a weekend celebrating horror film, television, comics, and pop culture in the heart of San Antonio.
Legal Disclaimer:
